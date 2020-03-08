Report: Malaysia issues blanket ban on all cruise ships due to rising Covid-19 cases

All cruise ships have been indefinitely barred from docking at Malaysian ports. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Malaysia has issued a prohibition on all cruise ships from disembarking at local ports due to rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, according to a report.

The Star reported that the ban was ordered by the Health and Transport ministries, and effective immediately.

The English news daily cited a Penang Port Commission circular that was issued to ship owners, agents, vessel owners, port authorities and terminal operators informing them that all cruise ships are indefinitely barred from docking at Malaysian ports.

The Port Klang Authority also issued a similar statement.

PKA general manager Capt K. Subramaniam said the temporary measure was necessary to ensure the right resources is kept at key public health services facilities to handle emergencies and other preventive measures.

“We are hopeful that this is a temporary measure and with concerted efforts of all parties, it will be resolved soonest possible,” he said.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow told The Star he is aware of the directive from the Transport Ministry.

“Although it could affect the tourism industry, it’s too big a risk,’’ he said.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry confirmed another 10 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 93.

Of the 93 cases, 75 are Malaysians, 15 China nationals and one citizen each of the United States, Japan and Italy.

Of the total, 23 cases have fully recovered and discharged from hospitals while another 70 patients are still undergoing treatment at several hospitals



