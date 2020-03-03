Verify information before disseminating it, says Communications sec-gen

Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad said civil servants should exercise caution and verify the authenticity of information they receive before disseminating it to others. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, March 3 — Civil servants should exercise caution and verify the authenticity of information they receive before disseminating it to others, said Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad.

She also reminded civil servants that action could be taken against those issuing statements found to have violated any government circular.

“They (civil servants) have to be careful and not to openly declare their stand against any party,” she told reporters after the ministry’s 2019 Excellent Service Award (APC) ceremony at the Malaysia Agricultural Expo Park Serdang here today.

Suriani called on civil servants to give the utmost commitment in carrying out their duties regardless of who is helming the country’s administration.

Meanwhile, Bernama chief executive officer Nurini Kassim when met at the event said accurate news and objectivity were paramount for the national news agency.

“It is not so much about the new government. We (Bernama) are here to provide accurate news for the rakyat,” she said. — Bernama