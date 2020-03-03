Perak MB thanks Dr M for contribution to country in emotional speech

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu attend a townhall meeting with Perak civil servants in Ipoh May 5, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, March 3 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today thanked Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in an emotional speech during the National Landscape Day celebration at the Royal Botanical Garden here.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman, held back his tears while expressing his gratitude to the former prime minister for approving a special allocation to change Pulau Pangkor’s status as a carbon-free island, as suggested by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

“On behalf of the Perak Sultan, I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to my dear Ayahanda Tun (Father Tun), for all the kindness, service and devotion given to the nation and country,” he said in an emotional shattered voice.

“The people and I will surely continue the efforts and struggles of Father Tun in building the nation by emphasising on integrity and reject rebellious attitudes,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal said the fund from the special allocation had allowed the state government to introduce electric vehicles in stages at Pulau Pangkor.

“As a start, the government has approved a provision to replace all pink taxis on the island to electric-powered vans,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal, who was known as Mahathir’s disciple, backtracked on his support for the Bersatu founding chairman, as he followed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in joining forces with Barisan Nasional and PAS.

Ahmad Faizal was among the Bersatu MPs who supported Muhyiddin as the prime minister.