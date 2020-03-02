Will Dewan Rakyat convene on March 9? Speaker says still waiting for reply from PM

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said he had yet to hear from the current prime minister. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said today that he has yet to receive an update on the Parliament sitting which is scheduled to convene on March 9.

When asked about the coming Parliament sitting in the wake of the current political upheaval, Mohamad Ariff only said that he is waiting for a reply.

“I am still waiting for a reply,” he said when met by reporters after launching a book titled Malaysian Parliamentary Procedure: A Guide To The Standing Orders Of The Dewan Rakyat.

He was likely referring to his earlier comments indicating that he would be writing to the newly-appointed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on whether the Lower House’s sitting scheduled on March 9 will proceed or to be postponed.

Yesterday, Mohamad Ariff said he would be writing an official letter to the prime minister today regarding the matter.

He reportedly said that he would be seeking further information as to when the Dewan Rakyat will sit before making an announcement.

He also said to wait as he did not know, since he does not decide the dates for Dewan Rakyat sittings.

“Later, later, later,” he told reporters when asked further by reporters.

Asked also if the Dewan Rakyat sitting could be postponed due the Covid-19 virus, as two MPs were possibly exposed, Mohamad Ariff briefly said: “No.”

It was reported that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is scheduled to open the Third Meeting of the 14th Parliament on March 9, however, the sitting may not take place due to the change of the government.