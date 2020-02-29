Anwar and Wan Azizah arrive at Eastin Hotel ahead of meeting with Agong

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at Eastin Hotel in Petaling Jaya February 29, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Feb 29 — PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at Eastin Hotel here for a meeting, ahead of his scheduled meet with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong believed to be scheduled for later today.

Anwar arrived at the hotel at 11:58am along with PKR Advisory Chairman and his spouse Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

When asked by reporters on the current political situation, the Port Dickson MP merely asked for patience as he would need to attend a ‘meeting’ on the matter first.

Anwar also confirmed that he met with Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad last night.

MORE TO COME