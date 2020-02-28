Penang state assembly will not be dissolved, says chief minister

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow delivers his speech during a groundbreaking ceremony by Smith+Nephew in Batu Kawan February 28, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Feb 28 — The Penang state assembly will not be dissolved even if Parliament is, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government has a strong mandate so there is no need to dissolve the state assembly.

“If Parliament is dissolved, it is up to each state to evaluate their respective situations and make their own decision and in Penang, there is no need for this, we will continue until full term,” he said after attending a groundbreaking ceremony by Smith+Nephew in Batu Kawan.

He said Penang was given a strong mandate and it will carry out this responsibility for another three years.

Penang Pakatan won with a strong majority in the 14th general election, nabbing 37 seats out of 40.

Chow was commenting on the eventuality of a snap election being called, following the collapse of the Pakatan federal government, triggered by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir’s resignation on Monday.

The Conference of Rulers is meeting today with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to look into the possibility of a new government or the dissolution of the Dewan Rakyat.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has interviewed almost all MPs over the past two days to determine who commands the confidence of the majority of Parliament.



