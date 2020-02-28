Malay rulers end special meeting

Vehicles ferrying the Malay Rulers are seen entering the main entrance gate of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Conference of Rulers has ended their special meeting at Istana Negara today.

Official cars carrying the Malay Rulers were seen leaving the palace starting with the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin at 1.03pm and followed by Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at 1.05pm, Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail at 1.12pm and the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah at 1.13pm.

A car carrying Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor was seen leaving Istana Negara at 3.35pm, followed by the car of Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak a minute later.

It is learnt that the meeting was convened to discuss the ongoing political crisis in the country following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister at 1pm last Monday before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah reappointed him as interim Prime Minister a few hours later.

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof was also at the palace for an audience with the King as his car was spotted leaving the palace at 2.45pm.

The ongoing political crisis has brought to the fore the crucial role played by the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers.

Al-Sultan Abdullah has taken on the mediational role to stabilise the political situation in the country and has also conducted a one-to-one interview of all MPs to find out who has majority support to be appointed the prime minister. — Bernama