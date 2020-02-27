PAS MP rejects Anwar, Dr M’s unity government

Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz claimed the government that would fulfil Malaysians’ aspiration must be dominated by Malay-Muslims, which he said also ruled out any so-called unity government. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — PAS MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz claimed PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim cannot be prime minister as his supporters were mostly non-Muslims.

He claimed the government that would fulfil Malaysians’ aspiration must be dominated by Malay-Muslims, which he said also ruled out any so-called unity government.

“It is also the same with Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad’s) reconciliation government proposal. It, through individual appointments rather than by party, is seen as robbing the soul and purpose of political parties.

“Islam and Malays might fail to be prioritised in such a government,” he said in a statement posted on Harakahdaily.

The Bachok MP then said the best solution would be to hold an early general election unless the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is able to provide a better way out of the current political stalemate.

Dr Mahathir resigned as the prime minister on Monday and his Bersatu party announced it was leaving Pakatan Harapan the same day.

Parliament will convene a special sitting on Monday for federal lawmakers to select a prime minister from among them, failing which a general election will be necessary.