Parliament to decide next PM

Interim Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the economic stimulus package announcement at Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya February 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Malaysian Parliament will have the chance to resolve the country’s political impasse during a special sitting on Monday, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

In remarks after announcing the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package, Dr Mahathir said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong believed that Parliament was the correct venue to determine the crisis caused by the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government.

“After two days of interviewing federal lawmakers, the Agong could not determine any among them who commanded a distinct majority to become the next prime minister.

“Because he didn’t get anyone with a distinct majority, he (the Agong) said the right forum would be Parliament,” Dr Mahathir said.

The sitting would be unscheduled as Parliament is not due to reconvene until March 9.

Dr Mahathir was summoned to the Istana Negara earlier today.

The interim prime minister also suggested that a general election would come next if Parliament cannot resolve the crisis.

He went on to explain how his proposed unity government would work, saying that this would be led by the federal lawmaker who can secure the support of the majority.

“He can choose any member of his Cabinet that will not be tied to any party. It will be a unity government as all the parties will have a representative in the Cabinet, but other people also can be co-opted to become ministers,” he said.

Commenting on possible candidates to be PM, he said this could include Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Dr Mahathir went on to concede that he did not have the authority to form the Cabinet at the moment.

News of his unity government emerged on Tuesday while the Agong was still interviewing federal lawmakers, which led to Umno and PAS withdrawing support for Dr Mahathir.

Since then, Pakatan Harapan has also rescinded its previously affirmed support and nominated PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the next PM.

The developments meant no grouping has the numbers to form the next government by simple majority, although the PH parties combined have the most at the moment