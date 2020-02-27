Johor Speaker: State assembly sitting on March 5 postponed following political uncertainty

Suhaizan explained that considering the current political developments, there will likely be a reshuffle of the Johor executive committee. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 27 — Johor State Legislative Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat today said that the state assembly sitting on March 5 will be postponed following the current political uncertainty in the country.

He said the decision to postpone the session was made by him in his capacity as the state assembly speaker in accordance with the provisions under Article 7(3) of the Johor state legislative assembly laws and standing orders.

“The postponement had been notified to the Johor state legislator’s office and a notice would be sent to all 56 state assemblymen today,” said Suhaizan when met at his office in Kota Iskandar.

Suhaizan explained that considering the current political developments, there will likely be a reshuffle of the Johor executive committee (exco) and also major changes including the position of Johor mentri besar that will directly affect the Johor state assembly sitting.

“As a result of this, the Johor state assembly sitting will be adjourned. The decision is made in accordance with the law and my authority as the Johor state assembly Speaker,” he said.

However, Suhaizan said the Johor state assembly sitting will be held by May.

When asked if the current political impasse will impact the Johor state assembly sitting for May, Suhaizan did not deny the possibility of dissolving the Johor state assembly.

He pointed out that the state‘s assembly sitting still needs to be held and if it is delayed past the fixed date, it may be dissolved.

“However, I am confident that the current political turmoil will not last too long.

“Johor ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar also has the power under the Johor state constitution to dissolve the state assembly.

“I believe that His Majesty will not allow such a situation to persist for too long,” said Suhaizan.

The previous Johor state assembly sitting was held in November last year.

For Johor, it has been widely speculated that the southern state will see a hung state assembly if there is an emergence of a new political bloc or coalition following the current political impasse at the federal level.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) has 39 seats in the 56-member Johor state assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), nine from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and five from PKR.

Barisan Nasional (BN) or Muafakat Nasional, on the other hand, has 17 seats comprising 14 from Umno, two from MIC and one from PAS.

In the event that Bersatu joins the Umno, PAS and MIC bloc, Johor will see an equal 28-28 seats among the two coalitions, leading to a hung state.