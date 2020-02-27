Bersatu assemblymen still part of Penang Pakatan administration

Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (second from left) and Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim (left) speaks to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow in Komtar, George Town February 27, 2020. ― Picture courtesy of the Penang CM's Office

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 27 — The two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen in Penang support the Pakatan Harapan state administration, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s political secretary Teh Lai Heng today.

He said it is status quo for the two assemblymen in terms of their positions in the state administration until a decision is made at the federal level.

“The two assemblymen met with the chief minister at about 1pm today,” he said in a brief statement.

Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq and Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim met with Chow at his office at Level 28 in Komtar for about 15 minutes.

They both left after the meeting concluded without speaking to the media waiting downstairs.

When contacted later, Khaliq said it was a good meeting with a good outcome.

“It is back to work for us,” he said.

Putrajaya is still embroiled in a political crisis after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s shocking resignation on Monday and his subsequent appointment as interim Prime Minister.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah subsequently announced the dissolution of the Cabinet, marking the collapse of the Pakatan federal government.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong interviewed MPs over the last two days to ascertain who commands the majority of the Dewan Rakyat to become the next prime minister but a decision is yet to be made.