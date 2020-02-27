Amid social media confusion, Sabah PKR claims Ranau MP hasn’t left party for Azmin

Jonathan was initially named as part of Azmin’s (pic) 10 supporters who had formed an independent bloc after leaving PKR. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 27 — Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin has not ditched PKR to join a group of rogue MPs led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, a Sabah chapter leader has claimed today.

Sabah PKR vice-chairman Kenny Chua said that reports of Jonathan being part of a group of the 10 other MPs led by the Gombak MP to leave the party was untrue.

“So far no comment from YB Jonathan, but he said he still supports DSAI,” said Chua in a WhatsApp message to Malay Mail, using the acronym for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Jonathan has told us he has not left the party,” he added, when pressed further.

Earlier today, there was confusion as to whether the first term MP was with Azmin’s faction and had quit the party as reported last Monday. But a Facebook status earlier today said that he never left PKR.

However, an hour later, the post had een taken down the status and replaced it with a different message that any issues regarding his position in the party will be discussed with the party’s committee and bureau later today.

The first message read that “For the record, I am still in PKR. At the same time, I also deny that I have given my agreement to leave the party. I will clarify this matter with the party’s committee/bureau later this afternoon.”

Jonathan was named as part of Azmin’s 10 supporters who had formed an independent bloc after leaving PKR on February 24 to pledge support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. They were rumoured to be joining Bersatu.





