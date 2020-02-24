Anwar arrives at Istana Negara following news of Dr M's resignation

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's scheduled meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong comes following confirmation that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had resigned from his post earlier today.― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at Istana Negara for a scheduled meeting with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Anwar was seen entering the Gate 2 of the palace at 2.32pm.

Anwar’s scheduled meeting with the King comes following confirmation that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had resigned from his post earlier today.

Anwar was accompanied by his wife and PKR Advisory Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The duo left the palace at 3.20pm, after an audience that lasted nearly an hour with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Both Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah are expected to make their way to the PKR headquarters in Merchant Square, Petaling Jaya.

The King has also summoned Dr Mahathir back to the palace for another meeting this evening, expected at 5pm.

Dr Mahathir has also resigned as chairman of Bersatu, one of the four parties that had made up the Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The party itself has since withdrawn from the coalition.

As at the time of writing, PH comprising PKR, DAP and Amanah, only has 92 out of 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat. A simple majority of 112 is needed to form government.