Umno sec-gen: Zahid ordered supreme council meeting for unknown matter

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa arrives at Menara Dato' Onn February 23, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi directed his supreme council to meet today for an unspecified reason, Tan Sri Annuar Musa confirmed.

The Umno secretary-general told reporters that Zahid did not say why the urgent meeting was being called, but speculation is raging that the Malay nationalist party could discuss a possible alliance with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, among others.

Bersatu is from the ruling Pakatan Harapan but threatened to quit the coalition on Friday after some allies sought for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to set a clear date for when he will leave the prime minister’s post.

“The president issued a directive this morning. I have been asked to inform all supreme council members that a special meeting will be convened, the issue that will be discussed is unknown, (you’ll) have to wait until after the meeting,’’ he said.

Umno and PAS had been scheduled to conduct a special Muafakat Nasional retreat at the Latihan Memperkasa Ummah (Ilmu) institute in Janda Baik over the weekend.

However, Annuar said this was cut short due to Zahid’s call for an urgent meeting.

The Umno leader did not comment on the speculation about the possible change of government but said he has heard that other parties were also calling their own meetings today.

When asked whether PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang has also called for a special party meeting today, Annuar said this appeared likely.

“According to the rumours, it would seem like it,” said Annuar.