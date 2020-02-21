Mujahid: Govt committed in instilling Quranic values in administration

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 15, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 21 — The government through its various religious agencies is committed in the effort to instil Quranic values in the country’s administration, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof.

He said the effort was part of the government’s plan to turn out a merciful Malaysian nation comprising a prosperous and civilised people.

“This reflects the determination of the government in uniting the people of Malaysia,’’ he said at the closing of the national-level Quran Recitation and Memorisation Ceremony 1441H/2020, which was officiated by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, here, tonight.

He said a civilised society in its true sense meant that members of the society co-operated with each other, and prioritised collective benefit over personal interests.

“Civilised members of the community will appreciate the spirit of helping one another to achieve the common good,” he said. — Bernama