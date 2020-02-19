Malay Mail partners golf association for Bandar Malaysia Open 2020

Malay Mail editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan on stage with Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) President Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor after Malay Mail was named the official media partner of the tournament February 19, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Feb 19 — Malay Mail was today named one of the official media partners for the prestigious golf championship now known as Bandar Malaysia Open 2020.

The championship was previously known as the Malaysian Open and is back after a four-year hiatus.

Malay Mail editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan said the publication was proud to be associated with the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 tournament after being named a partner.

“Coming back after four years, we want to show to the world that the Malaysia Open is a tournament that was the pride of the nation and what better way than through Malay Mail an online newspaper,” he said after the unveiling ceremony by Malaysian Golf Association president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club here.

Wong also encouraged Malaysians to show their support by attending the 55th edition of the MGA’s flagship event at the Kota Permai Golf & Country Club from March 5 until 8.

The Kota Permai Golf & Country Club hosted the last Malaysian Open in 2008.

It offers a total prize money of US$1 million (RM4.1 million) with the champion cashing in US$180,000.

Bandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the master developer of Bandar Malaysia, a mixed-use urban development strategically built at the current Sungai Besi Airport site, was also announced as the title sponsor for the golf championship.