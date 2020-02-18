Ex-AG’s defamation suit against Kit Siang to be heard in Sept

In July 2019, Mohamed Apandi filed the defamation suit against Lim over an article alleging he had abetted in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Former attorney general (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali’s RM10 million defamation suit against DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has been fixed for hearing in September and October.

According to The Edge Malaysia, High Court judge Azimah Omar set September 28 until October 2 for the trial.

Lawyer M. Visvanathan appeared for Mohamed Apandi.

In July 2019, Mohamed Apandi filed the defamation suit against Lim over an article alleging he had abetted in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Mohamed Apandi, who was AG from July 2015 until May 2018, claimed Lim had written a defamatory statement published by news portal Malaysiakini on May 6, 2019, titled “Dangerous fallacy to think Malaysia is on the road to integrity”.

He said the article had depicted him as someone who is immoral and unethical, without integrity, and practised double standards while holding the position of AG.

Mohamed Apandi is seeking RM10 million in general damages and further compensation for aggravated and exemplary damages.

In January 2016, Apandi cleared then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak of wrongdoing in the 1MDB and SRC International cases due to a lack of evidence.

He had said the RM2.6 billion found in Najib’s bank account was a donation from Arab royalty.