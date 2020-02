Thunderstorm warning for several states until 9pm tonight

Strong winds bend coconut trees in Kampung Pantai Sepat in Kuantan November 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for several areas in Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya with heavy rain and strong winds expected to occur until 9pm tonight.

According to its statement, affected areas are Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah; Kerian, Larut Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim in Perak; and Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau (Negri Sembilan).

Other areas are Selangor; Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya; Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru in Johor; Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Sibu (Selangau), Mukah (Dalat dan Mukah), Kapit (Kapit, Bukit Mabong dan Belaga), Bintulu, Miri (Miri dan Marudi) and Limbang in Sarawak; and interiors of Sabah (Sipitang dan Tenom). — Bernama