Labuan Bersatu: No contest for chairman, president and deputy president’s post

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen in this file picture taken December 27, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LABUAN, Feb 16 — The simultaneous first meetings of the Labuan Persatuan Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) branches, youth (Armada) and wanita (Sri Kandi) today unanimously agree to pass a motion that the posts of chairman (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad), president (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) and deputy president (Mukhriz Mahathir) are not contested at the party election this year.

Labuan Bersatu Division chief Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman announced the decision after all branch, youth and wanita heads agreed with the motion proposed and supported by the divisional leadership line-up, without having to be debated after the branch meetings were held at the Palm Beach Resort Ballroom and Spa near here.

Labuan Bersatu currently has over 3,000 registered members after entering the international financial centre last year and had set up branches at all 16 district voting centres (PDM).

Labuan Bersatu did not have to hold a divisional election when all candidates offering themselves won uncontested after the process of handing over nomination forms were closed in the evening of Jan 26.

The nomination was held at the Labuan Bersatu office and was accepted by two central party selection committee members, Prof. Mohd Hanafiah Harun and Roslan Abu.

The absence of other nominations, which allowed all those offering their candidacies to win uncontested, saw Suhaili becoming the division chief and Abdullah Omar Bledram as deputy division chief.

The post of vice-divisional chief went to Hassan Jinin while Juliana Ibrahim was Wanita chief and Fadilah Abdul Khalid was youth chief.

In addition, all those who sent their nomination forms for 15 committee members’ posts also won unopposed.

The Bersatu Federal Territories and Sabah leadership line-ups on Feb 9 and Feb 3, respectively, also urged that the posts of party chairman, president and deputy president were uncontested. — Bernama