Jagdeep: Penang allocates RM6.7m for flood mitigation projects

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo says the Penang government plans to implement seven flood mitigation projects this year at an estimated cost of RM6.7 million. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 14 ― The Penang government plans to implement seven flood mitigation projects this year at an estimated cost of RM6.7 million.

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the projects were part of ongoing efforts by the state government through the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) to ensure good drainage system in the state.

He said this in response to a statement from the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) claiming that there were drains not well maintained by the local authorities, which could cause the spread of disease.

Jagdeep said in 2018, the state government allocated RM7.58 million for five flood mitigation projects in the MBPP area while RM11.17 million was allocated the following year to finance six more projects.

Jagdeep said the cleaning operations staff, known as the “yellow heroes”, had carried out their task according to schedule.

Meanwhile, MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang, who was present at the press conference, said the council had removed 10,076 tonnes of debris and sediment from drains in the island last year compared to 14,437 tonnes of waste and rubbish from the MBPP drainage system in 2018. ― Bernama