Dr M chairs Langkawi Bersatu meeting

LANGKAWI, Feb 13 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tonight chaired a closed-door meeting of the Langkawi Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

The more than two-hour meeting, which began at about 9pm, was held at a resort in Jalan Kuala Muda here.

It was attended by some 70 members of the division.

Also present were Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Ayer Hangat state assemblyman Juhari Bulat and Kuah assemblyman Mohd Firdaus Ahmad.

Dr Mahathir has retained the post of Langkawi Bersatu division chief after it was announced that he had won the post unopposed.

The Langkawi Bersatu election will be held on March 22.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the Member of Parliament for Langkawi, arrived here this afternoon.

He is also scheduled to attend several events tomorrow and on Saturday. — Bernama