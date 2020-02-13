Communications and Multimedia Ministry's Puspanita encouraged to cooperate with agencies under ministry

Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad speaks at PCKKMM’s 37th Annual General Meeting in Putrajaya February 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) branch of Puspanita has been urged to cooperate with agencies under the ministry to implement programmes to empower women.

Puspanita is the Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants.

KKMM secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad said such cooperation could also help the members to improve themselves.

Citing an example, she said establishing cooperation with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) could help instill passion among members of Puspanita KKMM branch or PCKKMM in e-entrepreneurship and digital economy.

Suriani who is also PCKKMM advisor said MDEC’s outreach programme would also serve as a platform to help those who were interested in setting up their own online business.

Speaking to reporters after officiating PCKKMM’s 37th Annual General Meeting here today, she also called on all members to educate themselves on various issues including how to determine the authenticity of news they received.

Earlier in her speech, Suriani urged the members to display their talents and always equip themselves with knowledge in various fields.

At the event, she also presented tokens of appreciation to children of PCKKMM members who excelled in last year’s Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR), Form 3 Assessment (PT3) and Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Twelve members also received the Puspanita Cemerlang Award for their active involvement in the association’s activities last year.

Meanwhile, PCKKMM chairman Suliani Md Zaid said Puspanita KKMM branch was targeting to increase its membership to 2,500 from 2,228 at present. — Bernama