Matta continues to work closely with govt to curb coronavirus threat

A woman wearing face mask stands in front of the flight information screen at KLIA2 in Sepang January 29, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) will continue to work closely with the government to curb the threat of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection.

In a statement today, its president Datuk Tan Kok Liang said the association adheres to the recommendations from the Ministry of Health, as well as the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The industry, including aviation, hotels, food and beverages outlets, theme parks, tour operators and tourists’ guides have stepped up hygiene and are taking the necessary precautions to safeguard the wellbeing of travellers.

“Matta is confident in the Malaysian government’s efforts and measures put in place in handling this crisis and reiterate that Malaysia is safe for tourists,” he said in a statement here today.

Industry players are urged to operate as usual while remaining vigilant in retaining the heightened security measures as advised by authorities, he said. — Bernama