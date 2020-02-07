Works minister says Pan Borneo Highway’s work package contractors will not be terminated

Works Minister Baru Bian said the WPCs would be replaced with new contracts. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BINTANGOR (Sarawak), Feb 7 — Work package contractors (WPCs) of the Pan Borneo Highway project will not be terminated, despite the termination of Lebuh Raya Utara Sdn Bhd as the project delivery partner (PDP), Works Minister Baru Bian said today.

He said the WPCs would be novated (replaced with new contracts).

“There should be no fear of them being terminated. There will be continuation of the project,” he told reporters after the handing over of the project for Reconstruction and Upgrading of Dilapidated Schools in Sarawak (Package 5) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Bintangor here today.

Baru, who is the Selangau Member of Parliament, was asked on the fate of the WPCs following the signing of the Mutual Termination Letter by representatives of the federal government, the Sarawak government and the PDP company in Putrajaya yesterday.

Among the main contractors involved in the highway project are Maltimur Resources Sdn Bhd, Konsortium URW Sdn Bhd, Konsortium KPE Sdn Bhd, Pekerjaan Piasau Konkerit Sdn Bhd, Samling Resources Sdn Bhd, Zecon Kimlun Consortium Sdn Bhd, HSL DMIA JV Sdn Bhd and Naim Gamuda JV Sdn Bhd.

According to Baru, the RM3.1 billion saved from the termination of the PDP company could be used for infrastructural development in the state.

“The Minister of Finance had given his assurance that the amount saved would be given back to Sarawak and this is a good news for us. It can be used to implement other projects such as infrastructural development,” he said.

He said without the PDP model, his ministry and the Sarawak Works Department would be able to monitor the project to ensure it is done smoothly with the safety of road users made a paramount matter.

Meanwhile, the project at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Bintangor involved the construction of two building blocks, consisting of four classrooms each, began in September last year and were completed two months ahead of schedule by using industrial building system (IBS) by Cekapplex Sdn Bhd.

Another two projects implemented by the company under package 5 were SK Ulu Entaih and SK Ulu Entabai, both in Julau district. All three projects involved a total cost of RM7.1 million. — Bernama