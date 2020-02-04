PM meets Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan in Putrajaya

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shaking hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Perdana Putra in Putrajaya February 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 4 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and visiting Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting at Perdana Putra here today to take stock of the existing cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan

According to a Wisma Putra statement yesterday, both leaders are expected to exchange views on a range of regional and global issues of common concern.

Imran Khan arrived in Malaysia on Monday night for a two-day working visit.

It is the former cricket star’s second visit to Malaysia after taking office in August 2018. His first visit was in November 2018. — Bernama