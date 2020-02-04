PM meets Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 4 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and visiting Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting at Perdana Putra here today to take stock of the existing cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan
According to a Wisma Putra statement yesterday, both leaders are expected to exchange views on a range of regional and global issues of common concern.
Imran Khan arrived in Malaysia on Monday night for a two-day working visit.
It is the former cricket star’s second visit to Malaysia after taking office in August 2018. His first visit was in November 2018. — Bernama