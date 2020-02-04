Mestecc, Selangor to strengthen efforts to combat open burning in Johan Setia

File picture of an open burning spot in Puchong. The Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (Mestecc) and the Selangor government will strengthen cooperation to combat open burning activities in Johan Setia, Klang. — Picture by Ram Anand

SHAH ALAM, Feb 4 — The Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (Mestecc) and the Selangor government will strengthen cooperation to combat open burning activities in Johan Setia, Klang.

In a joint statement issued today, Mestecc and the Selangor government said 95 open burning complaints at Johan Setia were recorded by the Department of Environment (DoE) throughout last year compared with 85 complaints received in 2018 and only 55 in 2017.

The 1,618 hectares of peatland in Johan Setia are considered to be ‘Green Revolution’ agricultural area, apart from being gazetted as industrial zones, surrounded by high density residential areas.

Through the meeting, the Selangor government would spearhead the integrated enforcement efforts to curb open burning activities in Johan Setia with the involvement of various departments and agencies, the statement said.

“Mestecc, on the other hand, will act in compliance with the National Open Burning Action Plan (PTPTK) and Open Burning Prevention Action Plan and Peatland Open Burning Prevention standard operating procedures (SOP), which have been activated on Jan 6 and 7 this year,” it said.

The statement also said that Mestecc through the DoE will also increase the frequency of daily patrols and air monitoring using drones around Johan Setia to prevent open burning activities as well as monitor air quality through mobile monitoring station placed at the location.

Meanwhile, the Selangor government through the Klang Municipal Council will ensure that the burning of agricultural waste at the landfill site to be curbed completely with the state Fire and Rescue Department fully prepared for firefighting operations.

“The state Agriculture Department will also carry out awareness programmes involving landowners, entrepreneurs and smallholders in the area, while the state Irrigation and Drainage Department will monitor the water level at five check dams to maintain soil moisture and prevent fires in Johan Setia.

“The state Minerals and Geoscience Department will ensure the two units of tube wells are ready to assist in firefighting operation in the event of an open burning incident,” it said.

It also said that the Royal Malaysia Police to detain any individuals found guilty of open burning, while the state Immigration Department is tasked to curb the presence of illegal foreign workers believed to be involved in such irresponsible activities.

Meanwhile, the Klang Land and District office will impose stern actions, including land seizure, against landowners found repeatedly involved in open burning activities, it said.

“Offenders can also be charged under Section 29 (A) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, and if convicted, shall be liable to a fine of up to RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to five years or both,” it said.

Members of the public are also advised against conducting open burning and to report such incident to DoE at toll-free number 1-800-88-2727 or https://eaduan.doe.gov.my and the Fire and Rescue Department at 999.

The API readings and air quality status can be obtained at the DoE portal at www.doe.gov.my and via the ‘MyIPU’ application on smartphones. — Bernama