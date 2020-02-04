Exco: Objections to Penang telco towers will be resolved through public engagement, education

Penang State Exco Zairil Khir Johari speaks during a press conference at the Komtar building in George Town February 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 4 — Penang will be implementing a standard operating procedure (SOP) to handle objections by residents to telecommunication (telco) towers being put up in their neighbourhoods, said state exco Zairil Khir Johari.

The state Public Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman said the SOP will ensure all objections and complaints by residents are evaluated based on facts and evidence.

“There is a lot of fake news about these telco towers and some inaccurate information about the safety of these towers so the guidelines in the SOP are important to resolve all these complaints,” he said during the launch of 5G demonstration projects at Komtar here this morning.

He added that the SOP will include public consultation, awareness programmes and the steps residents should take when filing complaints against telco towers.

He said the SOP will improve the management of such complaints and could even be implemented in other states if necessary.

Under the SOP, residents who wish to submit an objection to a telco tower will have to submit a form and append evidence to support their grievances.

These complaints will be deliberated before a decision is made.

Zairil is confident, however, that the number of people who want better internet coverage exceeds those who oppose the construction of telco towers and infrastructure.

“If data and telco lines are down even for an hour, I am sure there will be more complaints from consumers than those who are against telco towers,” he said.

He added that the Penang government is also looking into removing illegal telco towers, while ensuring all related infrastructure is legal and adheres to safety requirements.

He said the SOP is timely as the state will introduce 5G connectivity soon, which will require a telco pole every 350m to 500m for maximum coverage.

Penang plans to roll out 5G connectivity later this year and also in time for the upcoming World Congress on Information Technology 2020 and Penang Techfest this September.