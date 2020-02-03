Gemas-JB double-tracking project catalyst for growth in Tampin, says N. Sembilan MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said the public land infrastructure would indirectly enhance the economic status of the area and create more jobs and businesses for the local community. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TAMPIN, Feb 3 — The Gemas-Johor Baru double-tracking project, scheduled to be fully completed by October 2021, will be a catalyst for development and economic growth in Tampin and its surrounding areas, said Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the public land infrastructure would indirectly enhance the economic status of the area and create more jobs and businesses for the local community.

“The RM8.9 billion project under the Ministry of Transport led by Anthony Loke Siew Fook will link Gemas to Segamat, Kluang, Labis, Bekok, Paloh, Renggam, Layang-Layang, Mengkibol, Kulai and Kempas Baru,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the Negri Sembilan 2020 Chinese New Year Open House celebration here today.

About 2,000 people of various races attended the event, which included a variety of cultural performances and a host of delicacies. — Bernama