Syed Saddiq: Sports associations’ reform plan will address corruption issues

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks to the media during a Malaysia Future Leaders School luncheon at the International Youth Centre in Kuala Lumpur February 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The national sports associations’ reform plan will be able to address misconduct or corruption issues, thus ensuring a culture of “clean” sports in Malaysia, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said the reform plan to be tabled by the Sports Commissioner’s Office in the first quarter of this year would also address problems pertaining to governance and integrity.

“We want to clean up all sports associations, in terms of misconduct and corruption. Not only the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) but all associations.

“Some associations escape the scrutiny of the ministry. As such the Sports Commissioner must actively look into the governance system of these associations,” he told reporters after a luncheon with Malaysia Future Leaders School (MFLS) programme participants here today.

He was commenting on the detention of MNCF top leader by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) recently.

Meanwhile, Syed Saddiq said he has left it to the MACC to conduct an investigation into the case.

“In this particular case, we have given our full support to MACC to have the investigation carried out fairly,” he said. — Bernama