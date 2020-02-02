I want to avoid confrontation, explains Syed Saddiq

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman gives a speech at a luncheon with the Malaysia Future Leadership School in Kuala Lumpur February 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Bersatu Youth Chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said he had backed off and escaped by jumping over the fence before going onto “jalan tikus” (small path) to avoid confrontation with the “uninvited” group, following the advice of the organiser and police.

The youth and sports minister said he had personally contacted the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador for advice after a group of about 200 people gatecrashed the gathering he was attending at Ulu Tiram, Johor on Friday and refused to leave when they were asked to do do.

“The organiser and police (who were there) with me said if we were to confront them things could escalate and become worse, and obviously we did not want any confrontation as it could get physical.

“So we took a safe option, that is into the forest. Not just me, I think Melaka Exco Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen and Bersatu Johor Chairman Mazlan Bujang did the same,” he told a press conference after attending a luncheon with Malaysia Future Leadership School here today.

The group, wearing red and black T-shirts, were allegedly shouting abusive words as well as threatening Bersatu Youth members and asking Syed Saddiq to leave Johor.

Following the incident, the police have, so far, arrested three individuals believed to be involved in the commotion. — Bernama