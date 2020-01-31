Court says outcome of Riza Aziz’s representation will be known on Feb 25

Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz had sent the representation to the AGC on November 18 last year. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― The outcome of a representation filed by Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for a review of the money laundering charges, involving US$248 million (RM1.25 billion) which was allegedly misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), against him will be known on February 25.

Deputy public prosecutor Norzilati Izhani Zainal informed Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob of the date when the case came up for mention in her chambers today, which was also attended by lawyer Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh, representing Riza.

She also told reporters of the date and that the court would also decide on the same day the dates to hear the case.

Rozina had set January 6 to 9 and January 13 to 16 for the trial, but the dates have been vacated pending the outcome of the representation.

Riza, who is the stepson of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, had sent the representation to the AGC on November 18 last year.

On July 5, Riza, 43, the owner of Red Granite Pictures, pleaded not guilty to five charges.

On the first charge, the producer of Wolf of The Wall Street was accused of being involved in money laundering proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to US$1,173,104 via a transaction made from an account with the number 11116073 which belonged to Good Star Limited at RBS Coutts, Switzerland to account number 123248291 of City National Bank, Los Angeles, USA belonging to Red Granite Productions Inc.

The money was allegedly misappropriated from IMDB funds between April 12 and May 12 at City National Bank, Los Angeles Main, 525 South Flower Street, Los Angeles, California, USA.

On the second charge, Riza, who is the son of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor from her previous marriage, was accused of committing the same offence involving US$9 million via transfers from the same account on September 10, 2012, and October 10, 2012, at the same premises.

On the third and fourth charges, he was accused of the same offence involving US$133 million and US$60 million in money transfers from account number 81134378 belonging to Aabar Investment PJS Limited, at BSI SA, Lugano, Switzerland to account number 6C02250A at BSI Bank Limited, Singapore belonging to Red Granite Capital Ltd.

The offence was allegedly committed at BSI Ltd, 7 Temasek Boulevard, #32-01 Suntec Tower One, Singapore on June 18, 2012, and October 23, 2012.

On the fifth charge, Riza was accused of committing the same offence amounting to US$45 million at the same venue on November 14, 2012.

The charges were framed according to Section 4(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which carries a fine not exceeding RM5 million or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both upon conviction. ― Bernama