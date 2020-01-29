DPM: Women Ministry to focus on Sexual Harassment Bill, social work as profession in 2020

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the Sexual Harassment Bill, which aims to protect women’s rights and dignity and is part of the promises by Pakatan Harapan in its election manifesto, is expected to be tabled in Parliament in March. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 ― The introduction of a law on sexual harassment and recognising social work as a profession will be among the priorities of the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) in 2020.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the Sexual Harassment Bill , which aims to protect women’s rights and dignity and is part of the promises by Pakatan Harapan in its election manifesto, is expected to be tabled in Parliament in March.

She said among the elements in the draft of the bill were the comprehensive definition of sexual harassment, more effective complaint and solution mechanisms, remedial elements and penalties.

“Currently, there are constraints in existing laws, such as the Employment Act 1955 and the Penal Code. For example, the Penal Code does not define sexual harassment in detail and also places the burden of proof on victims...for the victims to prove beyond reasonable doubt is very difficult in most sexual harassment cases,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister said this in a special interview with Bernama and RTM on the ministry’s direction at her office here.

She said the Bill on sexual harassment will also be applicable to men as they could also be the victim.

Dr Wan Azizah said the Bill on sexual harassment was formulated from inputs provided by stakeholders, who also also suggested improvements to the existing judicial system through the establishment of a tribunal, specifically to hear and address cases of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, she said KPWKM, through the setting up of the Malaysian Social Work Profession Council, has formulated a bill to recognise social work as a profession.

“The Malaysian Social Work Profession Council’s function is to regulate social work as a profession through registration and certification of practices by registered social workers, to set social work standards and education, to promote professional development and to enhance the image of the social work profession in Malaysia," she added.

She said the draft of the bill was now in the final stage at the ministry and would then be submitted to the Attorney General's Chambers.

In another development, the deputy prime minister said KPWKM is launching a special “Talian Kasih” via the WhatsApp application tomorrow (January 30), especially for the mute or those with speech impairment.

The Talian Kasih via WhatsApp app is also a cheaper option than by making telephone calls, she said, adding that so far, only DIGI provides free calls to Talian Kasih at 15999.

She said the Talian Kasin centre received a total of 25,868 calls last year, an increase of 40 per cent, compared with 15,046 calls in 2018.

This shows the people are more aware of the services provided by KPWKM, she added. ― Bernama