USIM cancels internationalisation programme to China

Passengers stop for a thermal screening at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

NILAI, Jan 28 — Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) has cancelled its internationalisation programme to China and Hong Kong with immediate effect in the wake of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

Its deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni) Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Rushdan Mohd Jailani in a statement today said the cancellation would be in place until further notice.

He said 14 Global Islamic Student Outreach (GISO) programmes had been approved for implementation from January to August this year, five of which are scheduled for February.

Mohd Rushdan said the decision was also in line with the travel advisories issued by the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing for all Malaysians to postpone their travel to 13 cities in China.

GISO has been a signature programme since 2011, aimed at providing a platform for USIM students to actively involve in various types of activities such as volunteerism and knowledge sharing with the communities in the countries they visit. — Bernama



