41 MyCorps volunteers on community development missions in three countries

MyCorps said all 22 female and 19 male participants were given training covering a range of related skills and topics for a month in Malaysia before departing for the respective countries. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Forty-one volunteers from the Malaysian Youth Volunteerism Leadership Programme (MyCorps) are participating in community development projects in three South Asian countries, namely India, Nepal and Bangladesh for two months.

In a statement today, MyCorps said all 22 female and 19 male participants were given training covering a range of related skills and topics for a month in Malaysia before departing for the respective countries last Sunday and Monday (January 26 and 27).

“Eight locations have been identified in the three countries, namely Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh in India; Kailali and Parsa in Nepal; and Kurigram, Shariatpur and Barisal in Bangladesh.

“The locations were chosen based on the need for social development projects such as access to clean water, health, education, economic resources and more,” said the statement.

MyCorps is a programme under the Youth and Sports Ministry which focuses on volunteerism through community development projects in the countries involved. The programme is from December 23 to March 28.

According to the statement, MyCorps volunteers had also launched a fundraising campaign to raise RM250,000 for community development projects in the countries involved. — Bernama