KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning on thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds in several areas in Sarawak and Sabah until midnight tomorrow (Jan 27).

In a statement issued tonight, it said the areas affected in Sarawak are Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei (Pakan and Julau) and Kapit (Song).

In Sabah, the areas affected are the West Coast (Ranau) and Sandakan (Tongod, Telupid, Kinabatangan and Beluran). — Bernama