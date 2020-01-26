Seremban KPJ: No coronavirus patients at our hospital

SEREMBAN, Jan 26 — No 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases have been reported at the KPJ private hospital here as has gone viral on social media.

Seremban KPJ hospital Operations and Clinical Manager Dr Ahmad Syukri Jamaludin confirmed this today.

“No coronavirus cases at the hospital so far the posting by one of our specialist doctors on his Facebook page yesterday, along with a laboratory report, was misused by certain quarters without his (specialist) explanation,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

A Facebook posting with a KPJ Seremban laboratory report purportedly of a patient there being treated for 2019-nCov had gone viral on social media.

The specialist also today denied the matter on his Facebook page today. — Bernama