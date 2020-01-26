Film producer to challenge Syed Saddiq for Bersatu Youth chief post

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during a press conference in Beranang, Semenyih February 20, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 26 — Film producer and businessman Razalif Mohd Zain today announced his candidacy for the post of Bersatu youth wing (Armada) chief in the upcoming party polls.

The 30-year-old, who is also Seaview Park branch Armada chief, said he would be running for the post to exercise his democratic right and to champion the party youth agenda.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his nomination form here today, Razalif also outlined several core pillars of his campaign including religion, race and nation; constitutional monarchy and Rukun Negara; Armada’s welfare and economic; youths as the country’s future leaders.

Asked on the competition he expects to face, Razalif who will also be contesting for the Bukit Bendera division Armada chief post, said each candidate has his own strength.

“So far, we’ve heard that there will be a three-cornered fight between me, Armada chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and another candidate (National Armada executive council member Muzzammil Ismail).

“Both of them are strong candidates but insyaAllah, I have the support from the grassroots,” he added.

Syed Saddiq, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, was previously reported as saying that he would defend the post in the party election.

Meanwhile, in Labuan, all 15 divisional committee posts will not be contested after nomination closed at 2pm today.

The division is now led by former Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman with Abdullah Omar Bledram as deputy chief.

Hassan Jinin is the Labuan Bersatu division vice-chief, Juliana Ibrahim (Srikandi chief) and Fadilah Abdul Khalid (Armada chief). — Bernama