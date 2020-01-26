Coronavirus: Health personnel stationed at five locations to screen visitors to Langkawi

Passengers stop for a thermal screening at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

LANGKAWI, Jan 26 — The Langkawi District Health Office has deployed its staff at five locations to conduct health screening on tourists arriving on the resort island following the outbreak of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Novel (2019-nCoV) that has hit several countries, including Malaysia.

Langkawi Health officer Dr Mohd Lutpiyudin Azidin said the health personnel were sent to Langkawi International Airport (LTAB), Kuah Ferry Terminal, Awana Porto Malai, Tanjung Lembung Pier and Telaga Harbour Park.

“At LTAB, inspection is done using the thermal scanner, while at the other four locations, it will be are Kuah Ferry Terminal, Tanjung Lembong Wharf, Awana Porto Malai and Telaga Harbor Park using body temperature monitoring devices,” he said when contacted here today.

Meanwhile, LTAB manager Jefry Ramli said there are between four and five international flights arriving at the airport daily.

They are from Singapore by Scoot Airlines and AirAsia; Malindo Air from Chengdu, Kunming, Ningbo and Nanjing, China; Qatar Airways from Doha, Qatar, and TUI Airways from Manchester, Birmingham and Gatwick in the United Kingdom, he said. — Bernama