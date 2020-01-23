Police cripple Johor drug trafficking syndicate with seizure worth over RM1m

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din (centre) with the items seized from the drug trafficking syndicate in Johor Baru January 23, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 23 — The Johor police have crippled an illicit drug trafficking syndicate with the seizure of more than RM800,000 worth of drugs and arrest of seven suspects, including three women, following raids in the city centre, Kempas and Batu Pahat.

Police also seized a firearm, several vehicles and cash during the raids.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said said police carried out the raids starting at 8pm on Tuesday until 1.30pm the following day.

“During the raids, police seized 27,696 grammes of heroin; 5,753 grammes of syabu; 1,515 grammes of ketamine; 1,800 Eramine 5 pills; 870 ecstasy pills and 170 yaba pills worth a total of RM806,305.

“Investigators also seized an automatic pistol, a magazine, 13 live ammunition, five vehicles, jewellery and cash,” said Mohd Kamarudin during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

The total seizure is valued at RM1.07 million.

Mohd Kamarudin said the suspects were between the ages of 25 and 48 and two of the women were Vietnamese nationals

“The three female suspects arrested are the female companions to three of the male suspects who were nabbed for their involvement in the syndicate.

“Initial investigations also revealed that the three male suspects had previous records and have been arrested in connection with drug abuse and violent crimes,” said Mohd Kamarudin, adding that the syndicate was active for the past two years.

He said police are still investigating the syndicate’s mastermind and the source of itsdrug supply.

He said all the suspects were remanded for five days starting today, while the case will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960.