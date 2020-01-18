RM200m Botani Village Commercial Centre ready in Q1 2021, says Perak MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (third right) officiates the groundbreaking of the Botani Village Commercial Centre at Bandar Seri Botani in Ipoh January 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

GOPENG, Jan 18 — The Botani Village Commercial Centre development at Bandar Seri Botani here by Pinji Botanics Sdn Bhd with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM200 million is expected to be completed early next year.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the commercial centre sprawled over 6.8 hectares of land comprising a sports complex, food court, offices, bazaar, drive-through fast food kiosks, and a hypermarket, was slated for completion in the first quarter of 2021.

The developer will also build 1,200 affordable houses for the Bottom 40 household income group.

“The development of the commercial centre will provide comfortable living for local residents with a host of facilities such as a recreational centre, besides creating various job opportunities for the people around Ipoh.

“The state government certainly welcomed the efforts undertaken by the developer and hoped other developers will emulate Pinji Botanics’ endeavour,” he told a press conference after officiating the groundbreaking of the Botani Village Commercial Centre at Bandar Seri Botani today.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal in his speech said the state government was always committed to cooperating with the construction sector players particularly property developers as the sector is essential to the state’s economic growth.

He said the housing developers also played the role of assisting the people in building a family institution by offering comfortable residential products in the state.

“The state government has always considered the developers as our strategic partners in economic development and for the well-being of the people in the state.

“Hence, we are open to listen to views and proposals from the developers to improve existing policies,” he said. — Bernama