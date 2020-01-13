Selangor Bersatu confirms arrest of state assemblyman

A purported preliminary investigation paper distributed online today alleged that the state assemblyman was among 17 people, aged 22 to 55, arrested over the weekend. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Jan 13 — Selangor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Ansari has confirmed the arrest of a state assemblyman from the party by the police early today.

He said the assemblyman was arrested at about 1.30am today, but declined to comment on the reason for the police arrest.

The arrest went viral on social media today.

“The party top leadership have been informed of the arrest and they are leaving the matter to the authorities to investigate,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Attempts by Bernama to contact the assemblyman concerned went unanswered. — Bernama