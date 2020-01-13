Injured badminton world No. 1 Kento Momota to undergo CT scan following crash, says Putrajaya Hospital director

On Sunday, Japan’s Kento Momota won the Malaysia Masters men’s singles title at the Axiata Arena here, his first at the prestigious tournament after chasing it for many years. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 — World number one men’s singles shuttler Kento Momota and three other passengers who were injured in a road crash near here today, will undergo CT scans and other related examinations for full diagnosis, said Putrajaya Hospital director Datuk Dr Nora’i Mohd Said.

“Currently all are warded and in stable condition (at the Putrajaya Hospital). Some (immediately) required dressing of wounds, others needed stitches at the OT (operation theatre).

“They suffered abrasion wounds,” she told reporters after attending the Health Minister’s New Year’s Message event at the Health Ministry here today.

In the 4.40am incident, the van driven by B. Nageswarau, 24, crashed into a slow-moving lorry at KM 13.7 of the Maju Expressway (MEX) while on the way to the KL International Airport.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said Nageswarau, who was pinned in his seat, died at the scene.

Besides Momota, 25, the current world champion, the other passengers were assistant coach Yu Hirayama, 35, physiotherapist Morimoto Akifumi, 42, and William Thomas, 30, a technical officer of the Badminton World Federation.

Nageswarau’s body was also sent to the Putrajaya Hospital.

Yesterday, Momota, who is on a league of his own, won the Malaysia Masters men’s singles title at the Axiata Arena here, his first at the prestigious tournament after chasing it for many years.

He defeated former world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the final.

Earlier, Serdang police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan, at a press conference, had said Momota suffered a broken nose, cuts on his lips that required stitches and also some other facial injuries.

He said Hirayama sustained facial injuries and injured her right leg while Akifumi suffered a broken hand.

Thomas suffered leg injuries and also had to be given seven stitches on his head, he added. — Bernama