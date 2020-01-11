Warisan candidate Karim Bujang to focus on changing economic landscape in Kimanis

Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang meets the residents in Kimanis January 11, 2020. ― Bernama pic

LABUAN, Jan 11 ― Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) candidate for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election Datuk Karim Bujang has pledged to focus on changing the local economic landscape by helping to create more job opportunities and economic activities in Kimanis.

However, he said formula itself is inadequate, as the township needs to be developed in line with the rapid development taking place in the surrounding areas.

“Kimanis needs to have its own economic development plan to ensure the future sustainability of development for the local people.

“If Kimanis had such a plan, then we would be able to solve, among others, their economic and unemployment issues,” he told Bernama here yesterday.

Karim was at the duty-free island for his campaign to reach out to more than 1,000 registered Kimanis voters residing and working in Labuan.

The candidate said in a bid to change the economic landscape and climate in Kimanis, there were plans to open new shop lots or shopping malls which would also create job and business opportunities.

“If we can lure investors to build a mega shopping mall in Kimanis, it will definitely help the people as they don’t have to travel too far to the high-density city of Kota Kinabalu to shop,” he said.

Kimanis has two state constituencies ― Bongawan and Membakut ― with a total of 29,664 voters to cast their votes in this by-election.

Early voting is set on January 14, and polling on January 18. ― Bernama