Dr Wan Azizah praises local animated film industry products

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (third left) and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (third right) pose for a photo with the ‘Ejen Ali’ mascot during the special screening of the movie in Petaling Jaya January 11, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Jan 11 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today praised the local animated film industry, saying that they are indeed able to go far and produce quality work that is comparable to that in other countries.

“I’m proud to see our own animation talents shine so brightly now and take the local animated film industry to greater heights,” she told reporters after attending a special screening of the computer-animated Ejen Ali the Movie with 50 persons with disabilities (OKU) from Taman Sinar Harapan (TSH) Cheras, here today.

Also present was her husband cum PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The special screening of the movie at mmCineplexes, e-Curve Damansara, was Wan Azizah’s initiative to reach out to and spend time with the occupants of TSH, an institution under the Social Welfare Department that provides care, protection and rehabilitation to young persons with disabilities.

Wan Azizah said the animated Ejen Ali the Movie, for example, was produced with of great quality and interesting storyline.

“It highlights social issues with crucial messages and life lessons, including to never give up no matter how bad life seems today,” she said.

Produced by Primeworks Studios and WAU Animation, Ejen Ali the Movie, amassed RM30 million in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei within six weeks of screening. It tells a story of 12-year-old Ali, who was recruited as an agent at Meta Advance Tactical Agency. ― Bernama