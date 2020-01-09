Najib spent over RM130,000 in one day at House of Bijan in the US, court hears

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 9, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today told the High Court here that he had spent a total of US$38,695 (RM130,188.52) in one day for purchases at the House of Bijan, Beverly Hills, in the United States.

The payments for the purchases on January 3, 2014, were made using his AmBank Platinum Master Card.

Najib disclosed this when cross-examined by the ad-hoc prosecutor, Datuk V. Sithambaram on his credit card expenditures.

Sithambaram: Datuk Seri, you had spent RM79,946.75 at the House of Bijan on Jan 3, 2014. Was it for your personal expenditure?

Najib: Yes.

Sithambaram: You also spent RM50,241.77 at the House of Bijan on the same date. Was it also for your personal expenditure?

Najib: Yes.

Sithambaram: Can I ask you what was the expenditure for?

Najib: Probably jacket or suits, I can't recall.

Earlier, Sithambaram revealed that RM14,662.46 was spent by the former prime minister at Stefano Ricci, on December 28, 2013.

Najib is making his defence on seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds, comprising three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of position in relation to the SRC funds.

The hearing before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues January 20. ― Bernama