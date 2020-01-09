Govt aims for My100 pass users to save RM100m this year, says Loke

Transport Minister Anthony Loke addresses a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The government’s effort to help people save money on public transport by using the My100 unlimited travel pass has borne fruit and this year commuters will enjoy about RM100 million in savings.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said today that for last year alone, the government saved RM47.38 million in public funds through the pass initiative when the total fare paid by pass users was only RM75.76 million compared to the actual fare of RM123.14 million.

A total of 1.17 million passes were sold to 110,000 consistent users every month last year, he said.

“On average, the value used is around RM1,000 per month... imagine consumers paid only RM100 instead of RM1,000, making a significant saving of 90 per cent.

“This year we will push up consistent pass buyers to 200,000 per month and our goal is to help save the people’s money,” he told a press conference here.

Loke said one of the strategies to attract subscribers for the My100 pass was to market to corporate companies because there are corporate offices located near the MASS Rapid Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) around the capital.

“We will work with the Prasarana management and ask them to set up a marketing unit to deal directly with companies whose offices are close to public transport services,” he said.

In the meantime, Loke said, for the My50 unlimited travel pass, 1.7 million passes were recorded sold with a saving of RM786,000 while for the Mutiara Pass 455,000 transactions were recorded with commuters enjoying savings of RM343,000.

The My100 unlimited travel pass has been available from Dec 31, 2018 to enable people to make unlimited use of all services provided by Rapid KL from the monorail, LRT, MRT, Rapid Transit Buses, MRT intermediate buses and all Rapid KL replacement buses for only RM100 for a 30-day travel period. — Bernama