Kimanis by-election: Apologise or face legal action, Shafie warns Tok Mat

KIMANIS, Jan 7 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Mohd Shafie Apdal is contemplating legal action against Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for the latter’s ‘Malaysia vs the Philippines’ remark.

Hence, he demanded Mohamad to apologise, failing which, the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar would face legal action.

Mohd Shafie said Mohamad while campaigning for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election recently, has likened the by-election to a ‘Malaysia vs the Philippines’ contest.

“I have instructed (the lawyer) to send a letter to (Mohamad) to apologise, if he refuses, I will sue him,” Mohd Shafie said in his speech at a Christmas celebration held at the Kuala Pos Bongawan Estate near here today.

Recently, a news portal reported Mohamad as saying the clash between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Warisan at the Kimanis parliamentary by-election was a ‘Malaysia vs the Philippines’ contest.

Mohamad was reported to have said that the analogy came from the locals who said the BN as Malaysian party while Warisan a party from the Philippines.

Commenting further, Mohd Shafie said: “What indicates that I am a Filipino, how can I be a Filipino? I am a Sabahan, a Malaysian. How could I be appointed as deputy defence minister then? I have served (the country) for almost 30 years,” he said.

Mohd Shafie, who is also Sabah Chief Minister, said such a thing should not happen, to question someone’s race and heritage.

“Don’t question things like that just to fish for votes,” he said. — Bernama