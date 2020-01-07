11 JE cases reported in Sarawak last year, says Health Ministry

The JE vaccination, made compulsory in Sarawak since 2001, has helped to reduce the number of cases over the years. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Jan 7 — A total of 11 cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) virus infection were reported in Sarawak last year, Health Ministry’s Head Of Vector-Borne Disease, Disease Control Division, Dr Rose Nani Mudin said today.

She said that one of the cases in the state involved a child, while the others were aged 15 and above, with majority of them from the rural areas.

“Even though the number of (JE virus infection in Sarawak) is considered small, compared to dengue, it is still a very serious disease, as one-third of those infected could suffer from permanent neurological disabilities, like not being able to talk or walk,” she added.

She was speaking at a dialogue session on the danger of JE entitled “One Tiny, Deadly Bite Can Take A Life” here.

Dr Rose Nani said a total of 36 cases of JE virus infection, with four deaths, were reported nationwide last year, but none of the fatal cases were from Sarawak.

With the JE vaccination made compulsory in Sarawak since 2001, she said, it had helped to reduce the number of cases over the years. — Bernama