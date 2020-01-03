Salahuddin: RM19m for construction of 300 fishermen’s homes in Kota Belud

The minister said the allocation is part of the RM70 million allotted for the construction of housing for fishermen across the country. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KIMANIS, Jan 3 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry has allocated RM19 million for the construction of 300 homes for fishermen in Kota Belud, Sabah, announced minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub today.

The allocation is part of the RM70 million allotted for the construction of housing for fishermen across the country.

The project will be implemented in Kampung Bira-Biraan in Kota Belud by the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM), said Salahuddin, explaining that as soon as the state government provides the necessary land approval, construction will begin.

The minister said this to reporters after officiating at a course on the management of stalled engines conducted for 50 fishermen and held in Bongawan near here, with Sabah Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Food Industry Daud Yusof also present.

Earlier, Salahuddin had inspected the fishermen’s jetty at Kampung Biau Bongawan, where he met with fishermen and other residents.

In other developments, Salahuddin said his ministry was committed towards continuing its livelihood programmes for farmers and fishermen nationwide with an allocation of RM20 million, following the success of the programmes last year, particularly in helping improve the incomes of fishermen through entrepreneurship initiatives.

At today’s event, Salahuddin also announced an allocation of RM3.59 million, along with the presentation of a replica cheque for the same, for the development of fisheries and for the welfare of fishermen in the Kimanis and Papar areas.

The allocation includes RM90,000 for repairs to the jetty in Kampung Biau Bongawan and RM500,000 for the construction of jetties and fishermen’s sheds, as well as repairs to existing ones, in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency.

A further RM1 million under the allocation will be used for economic projects while RM2 million in building grants for business purposes, were presented to the Papar fishermen’s association. — Bernama