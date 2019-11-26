Johor Baru MP gets dead chicken, red paint splash at service centre

The Johor Baru Parliamentary Service Centre had been splashed with red paint and a chicken carcass with a threatening message thrown in front of the door. ― Picture via Facebook/Akmal Nasir

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― The Johor Baru MP’s service centre was splashed with red paint and a dead chicken left in front of the entrance early this morning.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Akmal Nasir said he also received a threat, without disclosing what it was.

“I was informed by my staff who arrived at the office at 7.20am that the entrance to the Johor Bahru Parliamentary Service Centre had been splashed with red paint and a chicken carcass with a threatening message thrown in front of the door.

“A police report was made by my staff.

“I leave it to the police to investigate,” he said.

Akmal is also the PKR Youth chief.

His wing and party has made headlines in recent days over internal clashes in the run-up to their upcoming annual assembly next month.

PKR, the biggest party in the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, has been beset by factionalism for months.

A deep line has been drawn, dividing most members into two camps: one siding with president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is touted as the next prime minister; and the other siding with his deputy and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who is seen as a possible contender for the top government post.